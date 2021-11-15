Cool, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the coldest weekend of the autumn season. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s. West winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps climb into the upper 60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid-50s.

