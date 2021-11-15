Big warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday, rain likely Wednesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After starting the day with temperatures in the 20s and areas of frost, we climbed into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

A warm front will move through the Tri-State tonight, ushering in some warmer air from the south. Our temperatures will fall just a few degrees into the low 40s this evening then hold steady there through the rest of the night.

That shot of warm air will team up with mostly sunny skies tomorrow to push our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. That is more than 10° above average for this time of year, and Wednesday will be even warmer!

Our winds will increase Tuesday night, pushing more of that warm, southerly air up into the Tri-State. Wednesday will be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. As a result, our temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday night and will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

That warm-up won’t last long. A cold front will swing through our region Wednesday night. That will bring us increasing clouds throughout the day Wednesday, then rain is likely Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Some of that rain will carry over into early Thursday, but I think most of us will be dry by about 9 or 10 AM, then we’ll see clearing skies as we head into Thursday afternoon.

We are not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather from this system. Most of us will probably pick up around a half-inch of rain from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Along with the rain, that cold front will also usher in a big cooldown. Our high temperatures will drop about 20°, only climbing into the upper 40s to near 50° on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but it will also be the chilliest day of the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will warm back into the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies this weekend.

