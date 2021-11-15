Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mount Vernon couple.

John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home last Saturday.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder.

According to the affidavit, a family member found John and Elizabeth dead in the home on Saturday, November 6 around 9 a.m.

Investigators say both of them had fatal gunshot wounds.

They discovered that the Halls’ cell phones and wallets were missing from the home.

During the investigation, investigators say they noticed one of the back doors of the home was broken into.

The affidavit also states that the neighbors behind the Halls’ house had an encounter with a young man the night before John and Elizabeth were found dead.

The neighbors told officers they drive into the alley from their driveway after noticing a stranger dressed in black.

After the man left the area, neighbors checked the area between their home and the Hall’s. They say they found a pin that was consistent with what was used to secure the Hall’s back gate.

They say they also found an ammunition magazine for a rifle.

According to the affidavit, investigators found the cell phones belonging to the Halls in a field northwest of Mt. Vernon.

They say they identified a fingerprint taken from John Hall’s phone that belonged to Austin Kusturin.

Kusturin was taken into custody and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.