Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson,...
This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.(The County of Dallas via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.

Mainz said the the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night.

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deangeliq McRath
Evansville man arrested on alleged rape charge
John and Elizabeth Hall
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Mt. Vernon
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana
It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.
Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home
Trent Walker
Investigator: Spencer County man sentenced to 210 years in child porn case

Latest News

Haubstadt car crash
2 people hospitalized, 3 cars damaged in Gibson Co. crash
EFD called to Mesker Park Zoo
EFD able to ‘chill out’ after fire alarm call
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia