EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews have been called to a report of a person on a bicycle hit by car.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the sound bound lanes of Green River Road, just north of the Lloyd.

Dispatchers say the southbound lanes are closed.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.