Salem United Methodist Church celebrating 175 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church is celebrating their 175th anniversary.

Salem United Methodist Church held a special service Sunday morning, followed by a dinner with their famous pork loins and corn fritters.

Church leaders say they started as a small group in 1846 in German Township and grew to a congregation at their current location on Kratzville Road.

Their motto in years past was “small enough to know you, and large enough to serve you.”

Leaders say they now also embrace the phrase “open hearts, open minds, open doors.”

