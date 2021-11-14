Birthday Club
MFD: Car crash on Wendel Ford Expressway

Single car crash in Owensboro
Single car crash in Owensboro(Masonville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department was dispatched to a single car crash on Wendel Ford Expressway Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post, the crash happened around 11:10 a.m.

MFD officials say they found a car upside-down blocking one of the lanes going Eastbound on the bypass. One person was taken to the hospital.

MFD officials also say both eastbound lanes were temporarily closed as crews provided patient care.

They say along with the MFD, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR Owensboro assisted at the scene.

