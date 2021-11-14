Memorial held for Kentuckians lost due to Covid-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear held a memorial for people who lost their lives due to Covid Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted the memorial at Memorial Monument Park.

“We come here today to memorialize the 10,000 Kentuckians lost to Covid-19. That number is tragic and unthinkable because behind that number is the life of a Kentuckian. And these are our family members, our friends, co-workers and our neighbors. Our hearts break for them,” Coleman said.

Gov. Beshear says as a governor he realizes he will have to deal with hard things, but this is one of the hardest.

“Our war against Covid is different in many ways from the wars fought by our brave soldiers. But to achieve our ultimate victory, we must have the same urgency, unity and dedication to one another,” Beshear says.

Lt. Gov. Coleman and Gov. Beshear were joined by members of the medical community, surviving family members and religious leaders.

Amanda Matthews, a sculpture and painter from Louisville, was selected to create a permanent Covid-19 memorial on Capitol grounds.

Matthews unveiled her design of the memorial titled, “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.”

The memorial artwork will commemorate Team Kentucky’s losses and sacrifices since March 2020 and remind future generations of the challenges Kentuckians overcame together.

