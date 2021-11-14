Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Memorial held for Kentuckians lost due to Covid-19

Kentucky artist Amanda Matthews to construct permanent Team Kentucky Covid-19 memorial
Ky. Memorial held for lives lost to Covid
Ky. Memorial held for lives lost to Covid(Gov. Beshear)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear held a memorial for people who lost their lives due to Covid Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted the memorial at Memorial Monument Park.

“We come here today to memorialize the 10,000 Kentuckians lost to Covid-19. That number is tragic and unthinkable because behind that number is the life of a Kentuckian. And these are our family members, our friends, co-workers and our neighbors. Our hearts break for them,” Coleman said.

Gov. Beshear says as a governor he realizes he will have to deal with hard things, but this is one of the hardest.

“Our war against Covid is different in many ways from the wars fought by our brave soldiers. But to achieve our ultimate victory, we must have the same urgency, unity and dedication to one another,” Beshear says.

Lt. Gov. Coleman and Gov. Beshear were joined by members of the medical community, surviving family members and religious leaders.

Amanda Matthews, a sculpture and painter from Louisville, was selected to create a permanent Covid-19 memorial on Capitol grounds.

Matthews unveiled her design of the memorial titled, “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.”

Ky. Memorial held for lives lost to Covid
Ky. Memorial held for lives lost to Covid(Gov. Beshear)

The memorial artwork will commemorate Team Kentucky’s losses and sacrifices since March 2020 and remind future generations of the challenges Kentuckians overcame together.

You can watch the full memorial here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deangeliq McRath
Evansville man arrested on alleged rape charge
John and Elizabeth Hall
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Mt. Vernon
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana
Nursing student responds to wreck near USI campus.
Nursing student responds to crash near USI campus
It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.
Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home

Latest News

Single car crash in Owensboro
MFD: Car crash on Wendel Ford Expressway
Turkeys from Jasper to be pardoned by President Biden
Half marathon held in Owensboro
Half marathon held in Owensboro
Community baby shower held in Evansville
Community baby shower held in Evansville