EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - East Central (10-2) vs. Memorial (10-2) football highlights.

With only seconds left in the game, tied up at 14, Nico Brougham kicked a perfect field goal to seal the deal.

For the 11th time in program history, the Memorial Tigers are your 4A Regional champions!

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.