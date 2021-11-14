Birthday Club
Half marathon held in Owensboro

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were driving around Owensboro Saturday morning, you probably noticed a few road closures.

They were for the third annual Wendell Foster Half Marathon.

More than 600 runners were out, supporting Wendell Foster’s mission of empowering people with disabilities.

26-year-old Josh Backes took first place overall in the race with a time of just over 70 minutes. Gisela Olalde finished first in the women’s group with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

The first place man and woman took home a $750 cash prize, with second place receiving $500 and third place winning $250.

