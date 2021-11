EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department never knows what they’ll run into when they get a fire alarm call.

Saturday, they say the crew of Station 5 was called out to an alarm at Mesker Park Zoo’s new penguin exhibit.

Turns out everything was okay.

They say they are sure the occupants were not trying to start a fire to keep warm.

