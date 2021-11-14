Community baby shower held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Expectant mothers in Evansville had the opportunity to learn or prepare a little more for the arrival of their new children Saturday.

Tri-Cap Healthcare Services held a community baby shower for expecting mothers, fathers, or other support people.

Several organizations were at the event, including the county health department and St. Vincent.

They gave out free baby supplies as well as information on topics like breastfeeding and healthy eating.

Event organizers say it’s important to involve their community partners as they address local health concerns.

”As far as our pregnancy members, we always try to reach out to see the needs of what they may be needing, and this is a good part of connecting with Tri-Cap and trying to get the community partners out here to help them with their needs,” said Christian Hart with MDwise.

Organizers also partnered with the Tri-State Food Bank to give out food boxes along with baby supplies.

Officials from Tri-Cap say they hope events like this increase community trust in the organization, so people feel comfortable coming to them during future pregnancies.

