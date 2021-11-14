Chilly Monday, nice warm-up midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of showers pushed through the Tri-State this morning, dropping less than a tenth of an inch of rain in most locations. That rain pushed off to the east by about 11 AM, and we even got some sunshine this afternoon. However, as the rain moved out, our winds increased from the northwest, and it has been a breezy afternoon with gusts upwards of 30 mph at times.

Those winds will die down as we head into the night, but our temperatures will fall back out of the 40s and through the 30s, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Mondy morning under mostly clear skies.

After a cold start, our temperatures will climb into the low 50s Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will not be as windy as Sunday, but it may still be a bit breezy at times with winds from the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Warmer air will really kick in from the south Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday, so the middle of this week will be about 10-15° warmer than average for this time of year!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but we will see increasing clouds on Wednesday as a cold front approaches our region. Showers will move in from the west-northwest starting Wednesday afternoon and evening, and rain is likely Wednesday night. Some of that rain will carry over into early Thursday, but it looks like most of us will be dry by mid-morning.

We are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather from that system. Most of us will probably pick up between a half-inch and an inch of rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The front bringing us that rain will also usher in another cooldown. Our temperatures will drop about 20° from Wednesday to Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon under clearing skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, then we will climb back into the low to mid 50s by the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

