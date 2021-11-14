Birthday Club
2 people hospitalized, 3 cars damaged in Gibson Co. crash

Haubstadt car crash
Haubstadt car crash(Haubstadt Fire Territory)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Gibson County were called to crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30pm, Haubstadt Fire Territory officials say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department, were called to Highway 41 and Warrenton Rd. after three cars crashed.

They say one person was trapped and had to be extricated.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Several agencies helped clear the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

