Tri-State Food Bank facing supply chain issues, rising food costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As pandemic restrictions start to loosen, the Tri-State Food Bank continues to deal with issues, in the form of supply chain issues and the rising cost of groceries.

The Tri-State Food Bank is starting to bounce back from the pandemic. Restrictions starting to loosen means they have more volunteers coming to help. The food bank is settling into its new building, which they bought and had to move into when COVID-19 first started to spread.

“There’s never a slow day here at Tri-State Food Bank,” Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts said.

However, food bank leaders are not out of the woods yet.

Supply chain issues across the country, along with rising grocery prices, have cut into the number of donations the Food Bank is receiving. This is pushing volunteers to buy more donations on their own, which in turn is more expensive. Roberts says it’s a lot to deal with.

“We’re getting fewer donations from the public, food donations from the public, and if we’re not getting the donations, we are facing the same rising prices everyone else is, and we’re not getting the discounts that we would normally get,” Roberts said.

He says they want to make sure people are taken care of as the holidays get closer.

“Everybody needs to have a warm holiday time and have time with their family and be able to put food on the table, and have a nice holiday meal,” Roberts said.

Funding for the food bank comes from grants, government support and donations from the community, and they’re always eager for more to bring help to those in need.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to be involved in,” Roberts said. “It’s never enough though, because we want to completely fill that meal gap.”

The food bank doesn’t serve people themselves. Instead, they supply food pantries and soup kitchens in 33 counties across the Tri-State.

Roberts says people tend to be the most generous around the holidays, but he hopes people keep up that giving spirit year-round, because the highest rates of food insecurity happen in the summer when kids are home from school.

