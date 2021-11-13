Ohio Co. Schools moving to optional mask policy

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Masks will be optional for Ohio County Schools beginning Monday.

The change in mask policy applies to all schools in the district including preschool.

Due to a federal order, masks will still be required on school buses.

Students at the Ohio County Area Tech Center will still be required to wear masks as well.

The district says they are committed to providing in-person instruction five days a week in the safest manner possible, and will continue to monitor the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate.

