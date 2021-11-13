Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ohio Co. Schools moving to optional mask policy

Masks will be optional for Ohio County Schools beginning Monday.
Masks will be optional for Ohio County Schools beginning Monday.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Masks will be optional for Ohio County Schools beginning Monday.

The change in mask policy applies to all schools in the district including preschool.

Due to a federal order, masks will still be required on school buses.

Students at the Ohio County Area Tech Center will still be required to wear masks as well.

The district says they are committed to providing in-person instruction five days a week in the safest manner possible, and will continue to monitor the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Sen. Mike Braun, (R) Indiana
FEC raises questions about Sen. Braun’s campaign finances
Officers: Evansville home shot with people inside
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana

Latest News

EVSC beginning new continuous improvement plan
EVSC announces new improvement plan
Fatal UTV accident in Webster Co.
It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.
Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home
Fatal UTV accident in Webster Co.
Fatal UTV accident in Webster Co.