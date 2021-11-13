Birthday Club
Investigator: Spencer County man sentenced to 210 years in child porn case

Trent Walker
Trent Walker
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Rockport man has been sentenced in federal court.

Court documents show Trent Walker changed his plea and was sentenced Friday.

He was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

In a post shared by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator on the case said Walker was sentenced to 210 years in federal prison.

He shared the judge in the case claimed it was the worst one he had seen.

The investigator said Walker faced 3,000 years if he had gone to trial.

