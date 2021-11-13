Birthday Club
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Mt. Vernon

John and Elizabeth Hall
John and Elizabeth Hall(Denning Family Funeral Home)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An obituary shows funeral plans for John and Elizabeth Hall. The Mt. Vernon couple had been married for 51 years.

It shows a service will be held next Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Conference Center.

The 74-year-olds were found dead in their home last Saturday.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin was arrested by police Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder.

He is being held without bond in the Posey County Jail.

