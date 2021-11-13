Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An obituary shows funeral plans for John and Elizabeth Hall. The Mt. Vernon couple had been married for 51 years.

It shows a service will be held next Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Conference Center.

The 74-year-olds were found dead in their home last Saturday.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin was arrested by police Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder.

He is being held without bond in the Posey County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.