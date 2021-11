WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County security officer has died in a UTV accident Friday.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Gary Cole left his home to go hunting. He lost control of his Polaris Ranger and flipped it into a ditch.

Cole was pinned under the UTV.

The Webster County coroner pronounced Cole dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.