EVSC announces new improvement plan

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is beginning a new continuous improvement plan and wants you to be a part of it.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith says they will be sending out a survey to faculty, staff and students beginning next week.

It will ask about the values people want to see reflected in the community and in the students.

“Your participation is paramount to the vibrant and inclusive future of EVSC to serve each and every learner,” says Smith.

Dr. Smith says the input will help them focus the district’s work on the continuous improvement plan.

