Evansville man arrested on alleged rape charge

Deangeliq McRath
Deangeliq McRath(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department says a woman was taken to Deaconess Emergency Room after reporting she had been raped early Friday morning.

Police officers say they met with the woman at the ER to speak with her about what happened.

According to the affidavit, the woman says she was meeting with a friend at an apartment. She says when she arrived her friend, as well as the suspect, were both there.

The affidavit says the woman was taking a nap at the apartment while her friend left for work when she woke up to the suspect on top of her.

That suspect was identified as Deangelique McRath.

Officials say McRath is accused of raping the woman twice.

Officers say a witness told them they heard a scream coming from the apartment that morning.

Officers also say McRath voluntarily went to EPD Headquarters to be interviewed. During the interview, McRath denied the accusations and provided officials with his DNA.

According to the affidavit, McRath later requested an attorney.

McRath is facing the following charges:

  • Rape - Level 3 Felony
  • Strangulation - Level 6 Felony
  • Intimidation - Level 6 Felony

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

