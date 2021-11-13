Cool and breezy with morning showers Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures only made it into the low 40s today under mostly cloudy skies, and we are already falling back through the 30s. We will bottom out in the low to mid 30s before midnight, then our temperatures will slowly begin to climb back into the upper 30s by Sunday morning as a warm front moves through the Tri-State.

That warm front will also bring with it some spotty rain chances after midnight tonight, but it looks like our best chance of rain will be Sunday morning from about 7 AM until 11 AM. That is when a line of showers is expected to move from west to east through the Tri-State ahead of a cold front.

Our temperatures will climb through the 40s Sunday morning under mostly cloudy skies, topping out in the low 50s just after midday. Then, as that cold front moves through, it will push the clouds and rain off to the east, and we may get a little sunshine Sunday afternoon.

However, that cold front will also shift our wind direction and usher in some cooler air from the northwest. That means our temperatures will fall back through the 40s Sunday afternoon, then through the 30s Sunday night, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will also be breezy with winds from the southwest in the morning and northwest in the afternoon at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The winds will gradually die down Sunday night.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, then our wind direction will change again as we head into Tuesday. Much warmer air will flow in from the south, pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, which is more than 10° above average for this time of year!

That warm-up won’t last long. Another cold front brings rain back into the forecast starting Wednesday afternoon and evening and continuing through the night and into early Thursday, but it will also usher in another shot of cool air from the north, dropping our highs back into the 50s for the end of the week.

