Andres Kicks USI Soccer into GLVC Women’s Championship Match

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer senior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) scored five minutes into the second overtime to give the Screaming Eagles a 1-0 victory over University of Missouri-St. Louis in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament semifinals Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. The Eagles, who are the fifth seed, go to 12-5-2 in 2021, while the Tritons, who are seeded eighth, finish the season 8-8-3.

The Eagles advance to the GLVC Championship match for the third-straight year and will face second-seeded Drury University Sunday at noon. The GLVC Tournament winner will receive the league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

USI and UMSL battled to a scoreless draw through 105 minutes with neither team gaining much of an advantage or momentum. The Tritons had the better first half with four shots on-goal, while the Eagles had a 4-1 lead in corner kicks.

USI took advantage of the wind in the second half, posting a 9-4 lead in shots and a 4-0 margin in corner kicks, but could not find the back of the net. Both teams ended regulation and the first overtime in a 0-0 draw, setting the stage for Andres in the final overtime period.

Andres gathered a loose ball in the offensive end of the field and raced to the goal, shooting from 22 yards out. The shot ricocheted off a UMSL defender and the right post into the goal for the game-winner at 105:08.

The unassisted goal was Andres’ fourth of the season, tying for third on the team.

Between the posts for USI, sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) posted her eighth shutout of the season. Etienne, who had a USI career record 29 shutouts in three-plus seasons, faced 11 total shots and made four saves.

UPCOMING GLVC TOURNAMENT: USI vs. Drury

USI will play second-seeded and championship match host Drury after the Panthers advanced with a 1-0 victory over Missouri University of Science & Technology. The Panthers, who have won their last four, will be making their second appearance in the GLVC Tournament championship match since joining the conference.

The Eagles lead the all-time series with Drury, 9-8-0, with USI winning the last six meetings. USI won the sixth-straight with a 2-1 win in Springfield last month during the regular season.

