Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Windy & Colder

By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming windy with gusts 25 to 35 miles an hour through this afternoon. Mostly cloudy and windy as high temps settle in the lower 50s. Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with scattered showers. Tonight, mostly clear and colder with lows near freezing.

Saturday, becoming partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid-40s. West winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Sen. Mike Braun, (R) Indiana
Senator Braun accused of having improper campaign finances
Officers: Evansville home shot with people inside
Several athletes across the Tri-State officially signed their National Letters of Intent to...
Fall Signing Day 2021: List of athletes throughout Tri-State playing college sports

Latest News

14 First Alert 11/12
14 First Alert 11/12
11/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Breezy with isolated rain Friday, chilly weekend
14 First Alert 11/11 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/11 at 10pm
11/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/11 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast