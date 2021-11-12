Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming windy with gusts 25 to 35 miles an hour through this afternoon. Mostly cloudy and windy as high temps settle in the lower 50s. Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with scattered showers. Tonight, mostly clear and colder with lows near freezing.

Saturday, becoming partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid-40s. West winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s.

