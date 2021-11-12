Touchdown Live, Week 13

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

Postseason football continues this week as a handful of area teams hope to keep their state title hopes alive.

The following games are listed on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday night:

Mater Dei vs. Triton Central

Henderson County vs. Daviess County

Graves County vs. Owensboro

Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County

Hancock County vs. Owensboro Catholic

Check out this week’s football previews below:

