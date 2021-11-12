Birthday Club
Touchdown Live, Week 13

Watch 14 News at 10 for highlights and top plays
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

Postseason football continues this week as a handful of area teams hope to keep their state title hopes alive.

The following games are listed on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday night:

  • Mater Dei vs. Triton Central
  • Henderson County vs. Daviess County
  • Graves County vs. Owensboro
  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County
  • Hancock County vs. Owensboro Catholic

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

Check out this week’s football previews below:

[Mater Dei football seeks 2nd straight regional title against familiar postseason foe]

[Memorial set to host East Central for 4A regional championship]

[Gibson Southern preps for Lawrenceburg showdown to earn spot in 3A semistate]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch 14 News at 10 for highlights and top plays.

