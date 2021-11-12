Tom Hanks gives Evansville a shoutout when naming his top 3 films

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tom Hanks recently ranked his top three films that he has been a part of over his long career in Hollywood.

In an interview on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Tuesday, the actor named those films.

According to the interview, Hanks said his top choice would probably be “A League of Their Own” because he got the chance to play baseball all summer.

He even mentioned Evansville during the interview.

“I shagged flies. I ate turkey dogs. I took infield with (co-star) Robin Knight and a ton of other people. I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, Indiana, and in Wrigley Field. There was a day of doing that.”

The other movies that made his top three were “Cast Away” and “Cloud Atlas.”

