Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tom Hanks gives Evansville a shoutout when naming his top 3 films

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tom Hanks recently ranked his top three films that he has been a part of over his long career in Hollywood.

In an interview on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” Tuesday, the actor named those films.

According to the interview, Hanks said his top choice would probably be “A League of Their Own” because he got the chance to play baseball all summer.

He even mentioned Evansville during the interview.

“I shagged flies. I ate turkey dogs. I took infield with (co-star) Robin Knight and a ton of other people. I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, Indiana, and in Wrigley Field. There was a day of doing that.”

The other movies that made his top three were “Cast Away” and “Cloud Atlas.”

You can read more about the interview on the Today Show’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Sen. Mike Braun, (R) Indiana
Senator Braun accused of having improper campaign finances
Officers: Evansville home shot with people inside
Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.
Map released for implosion of 420 Main building

Latest News

Car slams into a building in downtown Jasper Friday morning.
Police: Car slams into building in downtown Jasper
EVPL hosting annual fall book sale
Police: Car slams into building in downtown Jasper.
Police: Car slams into building in downtown Jasper
Cross drain replacement happening next week in on KY 120