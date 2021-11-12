Birthday Club
Syphilis outbreak detected in southwestern Indiana

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCDH) says they are responding to an outbreak of adult syphilis in the area around Evansville.

Officials say they’ve seen an increase in cases reported in Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

They say 21 cases have been identified in the outbreak.

According to health officials, syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems and can spread to the brain and nervous system if left untreated.

To help prevent the spread, the Health Department will offer treatment to patients at no cost.

Officials say this outbreak has also been linked to exposures to other infectious diseases, including HIV and viral hepatitis.

Anyone who has been exposed to syphilis should contact a healthcare provider for screening and treatment options.

Health leaders say pregnant individuals should be screened for syphilis in the first trimester or at their first prenatal visit, between 28- and 32-weeks’ gestation and at delivery.

Testing and treatment for pregnant individuals are available at the VCHD.

You can find more information on Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website.

