Police: Car slams into building in downtown Jasper.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a car slammed into a building Friday morning in downtown Jasper.

Officers say the car was on Newton Street when it hit a crosswalk pole and then ran into a building at the intersection with Sixth Street.

That was just before 5 a.m. local time.

They say no one was hurt.

Police estimated the damage to the building to be around $15,000.

The scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.