Police: Car slams into building in downtown Jasper
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a car slammed into a building Friday morning in downtown Jasper.
Officers say the car was on Newton Street when it hit a crosswalk pole and then ran into a building at the intersection with Sixth Street.
That was just before 5 a.m. local time.
They say no one was hurt.
Police estimated the damage to the building to be around $15,000.
The scene has since been cleared.
