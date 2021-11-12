Birthday Club
Owensboro Catholic QB Lincoln Clancy earns POTW honors after 6-TD outing in playoff opener

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic quarterback Lincoln Clancy was awarded as the final Touchdown Live Player of the Week winner for the 2021 season on Thursday, racking up 2,785 votes following his postseason heroics against Butler County.

Clancy completed 20 of 26 passes for 320 yards and six touchdowns. The man under center helped lead the Aces to a commanding 41-16 win over the Bears in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2A football playoffs last week.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Butler Co. vs. Owensboro Catholic]

The senior has thrown 2,135 yards and 23 touchdowns in his 2021 campaign.

Clancy and his Owensboro Catholic squad are slated to host Hancock County on Friday at 7 p.m.

