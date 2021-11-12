Mt. Vernon Fire Department hosting Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinic

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced they have set up a Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinic at the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

According to a press release, the clinic will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12-13.

Officials say although no appointment is necessary, people can still reserve a spot and save time by registering in advance. Register for a Covid-19 test or for the vaccine.

Here are some facts you should know before going to the testing site:

The test and vaccine are available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it because clinics can charge an administration fee to your insurance.

This site will offer PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or rapid antigen Covid-19 tests. Testing for children age six months to two-years-old is available with parental assistance.

If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine (anyone age 5 and older), you will need to schedule two separate appointments.

Individuals age 5-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine for children 5-11 is available while supplies last. An adult must accompany children ages 5-15 to the vaccine appointment. If the adult present is not the parent or guardian, consent must be submitted in advance. For anyone age 16-17 it’s preferred that a parent or guardian accompany the minor to the vaccination site. We understand this may not always be possible. In those cases, the parent or guardian can provide written or verbal consent.

If you are 18 or older, you may choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require a second dose to be fully protected, which will be scheduled at the time of your first dose. All three vaccination types are also available as a booster dose to eligible individuals as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu vaccine is also available at this site on Nov. 12-13. The flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine can be given at the same appointment.

IU Health offers free rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment anywhere in the state, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option nine.

To learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine visit ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.