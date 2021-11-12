Birthday Club
Memorial set to host East Central for 4A regional championship

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - IHSAA football regional championships begin this week in the Hoosier State, and one of the squads fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive is the Memorial football team.

On Saturday, the Tigers are slated to play host to East Central with the Class 4A regional title on the line.

Entering this weekend’s matchup with a 10-2 record, the Trojans are historically known as a run-based, ground-and-pound offense that likes to sprinkle in the occasional pass.

Memorial though has held strong on the defensive end for most of the year, especially in the postseason.

”Our defensive backs have been putting in extra work throughout the season to prepare for the postseason, because throughout the years our defensive backs have been really good and we want to continue that tradition,” Memorial senior defensive back John Shea said. “Our main goal is going to be to stop the run.”

The Tigers only allowed 17 total points throughout sectional play. This defensive output includes just seven points against Northview, which had been averaging 35 points per game prior to last week.

Memorial’s defense is peaking at the right time.

”Defensively, we really stepped up at those opportunities that we had,” Memorial head coach John Hurley said. “Coach Johnson and the defensive staff have done a great job all year getting the kids prepared and playing with confidence, and we’re going to have to do it again.”

Memorial (10-2) hosts East Central (10-2) at Enlow Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

