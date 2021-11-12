Birthday Club
Ind. reports 71 new COVID-19 deaths

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,807 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,049,575 cases and 16,518 deaths.

It shows 58 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Perry County and three new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 33,173 cases, 493 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,517 cases, 135 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,593 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,722 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,878 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,794 cases, 116 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,475 cases, 46 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,350 cases, 44 deaths

