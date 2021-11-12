HPD: Over $30k in various marijuana products seized in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says over $30,000 in various marijuana products were seized in Henderson over the last month.

HPD says they received information about products being sold by businesses in the area labeled with Delta 8 and Delta 10, both of which are legal in Kentucky.

The police department acquired products at 10 locations and they tested positive for Delta 9, which is illegal in Kentucky.

Police determined that they were mislabeled with the intent of deceiving businesses and the products were seized.

