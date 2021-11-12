Gibson Southern preps for Lawrenceburg showdown to earn spot in 3A semistate

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern football program has quite the challenge ahead as the Trojans host Lawrenceburg in the Class 3A regional championship this weekend.

Fighting for a spot in the IHSAA semistate round, Gibson Southern will have its hands full on Saturday with a one-loss Tigers team.

Lawrenceburg’s only defeat of the season came against East Central back in Week 1.

While Gibson Southern scores an average of 48 points per game, Lawrenceburg has an explosive offense that can easily match the Trojans.

The Tigers average 43 points per game on the offensive end, including a 91-point effort six weeks ago.

However, both defenses have been stout on their own right, allowing less than 14 points per contest. Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart says his group knows they will have to bring their A-game on Saturday.

“They play a lot of tight end wing stuff, a lot of heavy stuff out of their shotgun stuff, so naturally you think we got to load the box to try to stop their run, but they have some very capable weapons and a really good quarterback,” Hart said. “You got to come out and execute at a really high level. Everybody’s gonna be good at this point, so it’s always gonna take a high-execution game to come out and win a regional.”

“They got a Notre Dame commit, and they’re big and physical,” Gibson Southern lineman Ryan Holzmeyer said. “They’re going to try to out-physical us and keep our offense off the field, and we just gotta be efficient in all aspects of the game.”

Gibson Southern (11-1) and Lawrenceburg (11-1) face off in Fort Branch on Saturday at 5 p.m.

