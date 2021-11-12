Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The death toll is now at nine after the tragic crowd surge at a Huston Concert. The family says the 22-year-old spent her last days on a ventilator after a severe brain injury.

President Biden is back in Washington after a quick tour around the US, talking about his infrastructure bill. Now, he’ll take those needs to his cabinet.

Evansville’s skyline is about to look very different. We’re nearly a week away from the implosion of Evansville’s tallest building. It’s bittersweet for some who used to work there.

It’s the regional round of high school football in Indiana. A few Tri-State schools are set to take the field this weekend.

Crews responded to a house fire on the east side of Evansville early Friday morning.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

