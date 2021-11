EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVPL Foundation is hosting its annual fall mini book sale.

It’s set for Saturday from 10 to 4 at Central Library in downtown Evansville.

Hundreds of items will be on sale from 50 cents to $2.

All money raised will go to youth programs and lecture series put on by the library.

