WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, crews in Webster County, will be replacing a cross drain on KY 120 between Daisy Lane and KY 2069.

Work will start at 8 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 4:30 in the afternoon.

There will not be a detour, so drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.