Crews setting up rolling roadblocks this weekend in Henderson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will perform a rolling roadblock on Sunday in Henderson County to remove a retired line.

The rolling roadblocks will temporarily impact northbound and southbound I-69 ramps.

Crews will start working at 6 in the morning but should be done within 15 minutes.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds of 10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

