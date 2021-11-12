Crews setting up rolling roadblocks this weekend in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor will perform a rolling roadblock on Sunday in Henderson County to remove a retired line.

The rolling roadblocks will temporarily impact northbound and southbound I-69 ramps.

Crews will start working at 6 in the morning but should be done within 15 minutes.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds of 10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.