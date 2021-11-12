Chilly weekend weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, we are tracking a few showers this afternoon, but those will gradually work their way to the east-southeast this evening. The last of the rain will move out of our western Kentucky counties by about 8 PM. After that, our skies will turn mostly clear for the remainder of the night.

Our temperatures have held fairly steady in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the day, but we will fall back through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the low 30s by Saturday morning.

It has also been breezy out there today with gusts upwards of 30 mph. The wind will die down some as the sun sets, but we will still have winds coming from the west at around 6 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph through the night. That also means those low 30s Saturday morning may actually feel like the mid to upper 20s when you factor in the wind chill.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday, and our temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s. We will see increasing clouds Saturday night with a slight chance of showers after midnight as a warm front approaches our region. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

The passage of that warm front will push our highs into the low 50s Sunday, but a cold front will quickly follow Sunday afternoon and evening, keeping isolated rain chances in the forecast throughout the day. Sunday will also be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 8 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, Monday will be chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Our wind direction will shift on Tuesday, bringing warmer air up from the south, so our morning lows will be in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

As that flow of warm air continues, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year. However, we will also see increasing clouds Wednesday, and rain returns to the forecast as another cold front approaches our region.

That rain will continue through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. As the rain moves out, cooler air will move in, and our highs will drop back into the low 50s with lows in the 30s for the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.