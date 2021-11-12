Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Announcement expected Fri. at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We could hear more information from some Owensboro and Daviess County officials Friday.

Many of them will be at a news conference at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

That’s set for 3 p.m.

The mayor of Whitesville is expected to be there, along with those Owensboro and Daviess County leaders.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Sen. Mike Braun, (R) Indiana
Senator Braun accused of having improper campaign finances
Officers: Evansville home shot with people inside
Several athletes across the Tri-State officially signed their National Letters of Intent to...
Fall Signing Day 2021: List of athletes throughout Tri-State playing college sports

Latest News

EVPL hosting annual fall book sale
Cross drain replacement happening next week in on KY 120
Car fire cleared on west side of Evansville
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville.
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville