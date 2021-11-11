Veterans Day event honors centennial of ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For Veterans Day, VFW Post 696 in Owensboro held a ceremony to commemorate the centennial of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” on Thursday.

This ceremony was supposed to take place at the Gold Star Memorial located in Smothers Park, but Thursday morning’s rain had other plans, which forced the ceremony to be moved inside. However, the indoor event was just as meaningful, complete with a “21 Count Honor,” with the ringing of a single bell by the local chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution.”

Georgia State Fiddle Champion MacKenzie Bell provided the music and the playing of Taps. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson also attended Thursday’s memorial.

“It is something to remind all veterans, let all veterans know, they are not forgotten, because there are so many of our veterans who are forgotten,” Jessie Hettinger, president of VFW Auxillary said.

The ceremony also included two minutes of silence. The first minute was for those who have already sacrificed, and the second minute was for those who will sacrifice their lives in the future.

