Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Four hours of deliberations led to a jury finding Brian Baumgartner guilty on all counts of the murder of Valerie Ruark.

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway and lawyers could finish their presentation to the jury today. This comes one day after Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand.

Kids’ vaccinations are ramping up but there are concerns about kids’ COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequality and the risk of measles making a comeback.

Today is Veterans Day. To honor veterans nationally, President Biden will be at the tomb of the unknown soldier for a wreath-laying ceremony. Back here at home, we have a few events to honor our Tri-State veterans.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Austin Kusturin.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple
Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Brian Baumgartner
Jury reaches verdict in Baumgartner murder trial
Person injured in Evansville shooting

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/11
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 11/11
Deaconess Henderson Hospital receives its first ‘A’ rating
Deaconess Henderson Hospital receives its first ‘A’ rating
Gov. Beshear presents water system improvement money in Hopkins Co.
Gov. Beshear presents water system improvement money in Hopkins Co.
Jury reaches verdict in Baumgartner murder trial
Jury reaches verdict in Baumgartner murder trial