Salvation Army to kick-off annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday.

Officials say they will be set up at 28 different locations throughout the Evansville area.

According to a press release, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be proclaiming Friday as “Red Kettle Day” and will be issuing a challenge to the community to help those in need by contributing to the red kettles.

Officials say Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt will challenge Warrick County residents to join the effort.

They will be announcing their Christmas goal at the kick-off event, which is set to start at 10 a.m.

Organizers say the campaign not only funds the Christmas assistance but also helps to fund the ongoing Soup Kitchen, Food Pantry and those in need year-round.

