Rainy Veterans Day

By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first rain on the way in nearly 2-weeks. Today(Veterans Day), cloudy with showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s with projected rainfall...near 1/2-inch. Breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s. Scattered rain during the afternoon...mainly over western Kentucky. Friday night, mostly clear and colder with lows near freezing.

Saturday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the lower 40s. West winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour.

