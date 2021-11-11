Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro veteran surprised by fellow vets 30 years after Desert Storm

Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans 30 years ago and now
Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans 30 years ago and now(Maria Kelly)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of veterans were reunited 30 years after serving together in the Middle East.

Dante Kelly’s wife, Maria, tells us she recently decided to pull off a birthday surprise.

She was able to gather four men Dante served with decades ago in Desert Storm.

Maria sent video of the moment the men walked in, and Dante immediately knew it was his former comrades.

Watch the surprise here:

Maria says one of the friends drove eight hours to be a part of the reunion. She says they spent an entire weekend together catching up and laughing.

Brady Williams is working on the story this Veterans Day. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans 30 years ago.
Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans 30 years ago.(Maria Kelly)
Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans now
Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans now(Maria Kelly)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Austin Kusturin.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple
Mrs. Indiana 2021 Amy Royster
Evansville native preps for Mrs. America pageant
Brian Baumgartner
Jury reaches verdict in Baumgartner murder trial
Person injured in Evansville shooting

Latest News

North Gibson Schools raising teacher pay rates
Owensboro veteran surprised by fellow vets 30 years after Desert Storm
Owensboro veteran surprised by fellow vets 30 years after Desert Storm
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 59 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.
Map released for implosion of 420 Main building