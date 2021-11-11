Owensboro veteran surprised by fellow vets 30 years after Desert Storm

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of veterans were reunited 30 years after serving together in the Middle East.

Dante Kelly’s wife, Maria, tells us she recently decided to pull off a birthday surprise.

She was able to gather four men Dante served with decades ago in Desert Storm.

Maria sent video of the moment the men walked in, and Dante immediately knew it was his former comrades.

Watch the surprise here:

Maria says one of the friends drove eight hours to be a part of the reunion. She says they spent an entire weekend together catching up and laughing.

Brady Williams is working on the story this Veterans Day. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans 30 years ago. (Maria Kelly)

Owensboro Veteran, Dante Kelly, with fellow veterans now (Maria Kelly)

