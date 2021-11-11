Veterans Day ceremonies happening across the Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, you can attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Gold Star Memorial in Smothers Park on Thursday.

The ceremony is happening at 11 a.m. and is part of the national commemoration of the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It will include a “21 Count Honor” with the ringing of a bell.

Church bells across the community can join in for the 21 count honor.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will give remarks at the ceremony.

A luncheon reception will follow at VFW 696.

Across the river in Evansville, you can honor our veterans aboard the LST 325.

Officials will be hosting their annual event Thursday afternoon.

It normally tasks place at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, but with rain in the forecast, officials moved the ceremony to 1:45 p.m.

Folks are welcome onto the historic World War II ship.

There will also be a speaker, and they’ll ring the ship’s bells 21 times, along with a rifle salute and taps will be blown.

A lot of students in the Tri-State will also be honoring our veterans.

Thoe a Sharon Elementary in Warrick county will be hosting a drive-thru parade.

That’s expected to happen at 1:30.

Staff and students will stand in the parking lot and wave as those veterans drive through to see all the flags and signs.

