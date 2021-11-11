Officers: Evansville home shot with people inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to a house that was reportedly shot in Evansville Wednesday night.

It happened at a home in the 1600 block of East Indiana Street around 11 p.m.

Officers say they found several shell casings in the street right in front of the home.

According to a police report, multiple people were inside the house when the incident happened. Luckily, they say no one was hurt.

Police found several bullet holes throughout the home.

If you know anything about this, call the Evansville Police Department.

