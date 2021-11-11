North Gibson Schools raising teacher pay rates

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation Board of Trustees has approved pay increases for teachers, support staff, and administrators.

Officials say the new rates make them competitive with area school districts, and will help them retain their quality staff.

Teachers, administrators, and non-certified salaried employees will see a 5% raise. Hourly workers will get $3.00 more per hour.

You can see the memo with more rates from the superintendent here:

