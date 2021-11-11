Mater Dei football seeks 2nd straight regional title against familiar postseason foe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three high school teams remain standing on the road to IHSAA state championship glory, including the Mater Dei football team.

The Wildcats are looking for back-to-back regional crowns. With Mason Wunderlich throwing, Eli McDurmon catching and Joey Pierre running the ball, Mater Dei dominated North Posey last Friday, winning 42-13 for the Class 2A sectional championship title.

[HIGHLIGHTS: North Posey vs. Mater Dei]

”We’re not settled with a sectional championship, we want more,” McDurmon said. “We want to keep playing every week. We love November, we love playing in November, so we got to keep it up.”

Mater Dei now sets its sight on the regional championship game against Triton Central, which is a team the Wildcats have faced in the postseason on multiple occasions.

“Triton’s a very good team,” Mater Dei defensive tackle James Ralph said. “We’re game-planning for them, we’re not overlooking anybody. Each week, it’s the playoffs - you got to prepare for each team no matter the records. Each team’s going to come to play and we’re going to come to play.”

The two programs have already met twice over the last five seasons. Last year, Mater Dei walked away with the regional crown, defeating the Tigers in a 16-6 victory. However, Triton Central was the team to come out on top in 2019, securing a 13-7 win over the Wildcats.

As Mater Dei hits the road this week to take on its familiar foe, both coaches and players know this matchup will be quite the battle.

”We got to overcome Triton Central first - they’re very good,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel said. “They’re very disciplined, very aggressive and fundamentally very sound defense. We’ve split games with them and now we’re going back, so I think Coach Able’s done a great job with his group. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Wildcats (10-2) will head to Triton Central (8-4) for the IHSAA Class 2A regional championship on Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.