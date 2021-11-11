Birthday Club
Map released for implosion of 420 Main building

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, November 21, the 420 Main building in downtown Evansville will be imploded.

It’s going to happen around 7 a.m.

[Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion]

Below is a new map just released Thursday.

Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.
Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.(Downtown Evansville Indiana Facebook page)

The red outline on the map is called the “Exclusion Zone.” Officials say no one may be outside in this area during or immediately after the explosion.

Officials say that includes sidewalks, rooftops, decks, balconies, parking garages, or on the street.

This an area from South East Third Street on up to South East Sixth, and from Locust over to Vine Street.

The map also shows several other roads that will be closed that morning. That includes areas that are in the blue.

Officials say it is expected that the area will be open to pedestrians and most vehicular traffic by noon on the 21st.

However, officials ask that you stay away from downtown during the implosion.

[READ: New plans revealed for Evansville’s 5th and Main Street]

City officials say the best way to see this go down will be on TV or on live streams.

You can find more information here.

